Kentucky, Duke, Louisville early favorites for 2018 title

an hour ago

Perennial powerhouses Kentucky, Duke and Louisville lead the way as favorites for next season's college basketball title, according to odds posted by Westgate SuperBook.

Each of those schools are posted as 10–1 favorites, while national champion North Carolina and runner-up Gonzaga have 12–1 odds.

Kansas and 2016 champion Villanova are also 12-1 with Arizona coming in as 15–1 favorites.

Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Wichita State are listed with 20–1 odds.

Next season's Final Four will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. 

- Scooby Axson

