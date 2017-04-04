College Basketball

NCAA votes to hold championships in North Carolina

Agreement to repeal North Carolina's HB2 made ahead of NCAA deadline
SI Wire
The NCAA says it will allow North Carolina to starting hosting championship events after the state repealed House Bill 2.

House Bill 2 is a law that limits anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The law requires people to use public restrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

The "NCAA Board of Governors reluctantly voted to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina by our committees that are presently meeting. The NCAA championships previously awarded to North Carolina for 2017-18 will remain in the state," the NCAA said in a statement.

North Carolina has submitted bids for 133 NCAA championship events between 2018 and 2022

"We have been assured by the state that this new law allows the NCAA to enact its inclusive policies by contract with communities, universities, arenas, hotels, and other service providers that are doing business with us, our students, other participants, and fans," the NCAA said.

Had the so-called "bathroom bill" remained in place, it would have cost the state an estimated $3.76 billion in lost business over the next 12 years.

- Scooby Axson

