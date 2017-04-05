College Basketball

Patrick Ewing can't keep his son on staff due to contract nepotism clause

0:51 | College Basketball
Georgetown hires Patrick Ewing as next head coach
SI Wire
8 minutes ago

New Georgetown basketball head coach Patrick Ewing will not be able to keep his son, Patrick Ewing Jr., on the Hoyas coaching staff due to a nepotism clause in his contract, he told The Sports Junkies.

He was asked if Ewing Jr. would remain with the team.

"I wish, I wish that that could be that case, you know, they have a nepotism clause and unfortunately they’re going to stand by it,” Ewing said.

Patrick Ewing's hire shows Big John's sway at Georgetown

Ewing Jr. has served as the team's director of basketball operations since August 2015. He played two seasons at Indiana before transferring to Georgetown.

Ewing takes over the Hoyas after the program parted ways with John Thompson III.

