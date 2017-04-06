Kansas forward Carlton Bragg with transfer to another school, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Thursday.

Bragg, a 6'10" sophomore from Cleveland, was arrested twice this season and suspended for four games. The first arrest, in December, was for misdemeanor battery after he was accused of shoving his girlfriend at a party. The charges were dropped after surveillance footage showed Bragg was acting in self defense. He was arrested again in late January for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We appreciate Carlton’s efforts the last two years at Kansas,” Self said in a statement. “We certainly respect his decision to pursue other opportunities. We wish him nothing but the very best and hope he is able to reach his dreams and goals.”

Bragg appeared in all 38 of the Jayhawks’ games last season, the only Kansas freshman to play in every game last year, averaging 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game. He played in 31 games, with five starts, this season, averaging 13.8 minutes of playing time.

Bragg was a five-star recruit and high school All-American, ranked as the 14th-best prospect in his class by Rivals.com.