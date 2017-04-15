College Basketball

Lorenzo Romar hired as Arizona associate head coach

Arizona has hired former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar as the associate head coach on Sean Miller's staff, the team announced.

Romar was fired from Washington last month. He coached the Huskies since 2002 but finished 9–22 this season, with presumptive No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz on the roster. Washington failed to reach the NCAA Tournament every year since 2011.

Romar has also previously coached at St, Louis and Pepperdine.

