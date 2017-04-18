Grayson Allen returning to Duke for senior season

Grayson Allen is back for one more season at Duke, the program announced on Twitter.

Allen averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior last year, down from his 21.6 points per game as a sophomore as other scorers emerged around him. He was at the center of controversy after a repeat incident involving him tripping another player led to a one-game suspension from the program. He also battled nagging leg injuries for much of the season. Allen remains one of college basketball’s most polarizing players, and a key figure for the Blue Devils.

After Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles entered this year’s draft, Allen will return as a senior to lead the team. He was projected as a late first rounder or early second rounder this season had he turned pro. Allen was the preseason ACC Player of the Year and should be in the mix for honors again.

Duke brings in blue chip recruits Wendell Carter and Gary Trent next season to join Allen and the rest of Duke’s returning core. Guard Frank Jackson could return, although still undecided, and big man Marques Bolden will be back.

The Blue Devils remain in the mix for several elite recruits, including All-Americans Mohamed Bamba, Trevon Duval and Kevin Knox.