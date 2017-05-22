University of Akron mascot costumes missing, police investigating

Police are searching for missing University of Akron Zippy mascot costumes after they were reported missing last week, according to Cleveland.com.

The University of Akron Police say the kangaroo mascot costumes were reported on May 12.

All of the school's student mascots were contacted by Akron manager of executive events Kristin Reese. None of the students had the costume.

The mascot costumes are worth about $2,500, according to the Akron police report.

In 2007, Zippy won the mascot of the year title when it competed at the Capital One Bowl. Zippy has been the university's mascot since 1953.