College Basketball

University of Akron mascot costumes missing, police investigating

0:38 | College Basketball
NCAA Basketball Year in Review
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Police are searching for missing University of Akron Zippy mascot costumes after they were reported missing last week, according to Cleveland.com.

The University of Akron Police say the kangaroo mascot costumes were reported on May 12. 

All of the school's student mascots were contacted by Akron manager of executive events Kristin Reese. None of the students had the costume.

Can Evans, Washington, Cumberland lift Cincinnati into the nation's elite?

The mascot costumes are worth about $2,500, according to the Akron police report. 

In 2007, Zippy won the mascot of the year title when it competed at the Capital One Bowl. Zippy has been the university's mascot since 1953.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters