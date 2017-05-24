NBA Draft: Justin Jackson, Jarrett Allen go through the SI Now NBA Combine

The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the pool of players will be finalized by Wednesday night.

After a new rule change, a player can declare for the NBA draft and then remove their names before the May 24 deadline. The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.

Players have until midnight to make their final decisions.

Key undecided players include Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky and Semi Ojeleye of SMU.

Below is a list of players that have announced their intention to return to college for another year:

Deng Adel, Louisville

Rawle Alkins, Arizona

Grayson Allen, Duke

Joel Berry, North Carolina

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

Bennie Boatwright, USC

Marques Bolden, Duke

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Bruce Brown, Miami

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

Vince Edwards, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Aaron Holiday, UCLA

Justin Jackson, Maryland

Andrew Jones, Texas

Yante Maten, Georgia

Chimezie Metu, USC

Allonzo Trier, Arizona

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Thomas Welsh, UCLA

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Omer Yurtseven, NC State

Tacko Fall, UCF