College Basketball

NBA Draft 2017: Players who have decided to return to college

3:11 | NBA
NBA Draft: Justin Jackson, Jarrett Allen go through the SI Now NBA Combine
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the pool of players will be finalized by Wednesday night.

After a new rule change, a player can declare for the NBA draft and then remove their names before the May 24 deadline. The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.

Players have until midnight to make their final decisions.

Key undecided players include Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky and Semi Ojeleye of SMU.

NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Fultz, Ball, And Then What?

Below is a list of players that have announced their intention to return to college for another year:

Deng Adel, Louisville

Rawle Alkins, Arizona

Grayson Allen, Duke

Joel Berry, North Carolina

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

Bennie Boatwright, USC

Marques Bolden, Duke

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Bruce Brown, Miami

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

Vince Edwards, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Aaron Holiday, UCLA

Justin Jackson, Maryland

Andrew Jones, Texas

Yante Maten, Georgia

Chimezie Metu, USC

Allonzo Trier, Arizona

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Thomas Welsh, UCLA

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Omer Yurtseven, NC State

Tacko Fall, UCF

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters