NBA Draft 2017: Players who have decided to return to college
The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the pool of players will be finalized by Wednesday night.
After a new rule change, a player can declare for the NBA draft and then remove their names before the May 24 deadline. The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.
Players have until midnight to make their final decisions.
Key undecided players include Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky and Semi Ojeleye of SMU.
Below is a list of players that have announced their intention to return to college for another year:
Deng Adel, Louisville
Rawle Alkins, Arizona
Grayson Allen, Duke
Joel Berry, North Carolina
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Bennie Boatwright, USC
Marques Bolden, Duke
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Bruce Brown, Miami
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
Vince Edwards, Purdue
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Aaron Holiday, UCLA
Justin Jackson, Maryland
Andrew Jones, Texas
Yante Maten, Georgia
Chimezie Metu, USC
Allonzo Trier, Arizona
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Thomas Welsh, UCLA
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Omer Yurtseven, NC State
Tacko Fall, UCF