University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins isn't trying to hear rumors about his basketball coach Sean Miller and any speculation that he might leave for the recently-vacated Ohio State job.

Ohio State parted ways with coach Thad Matta this week and as with every coaching vacancy, rumors speculate about who the next person will be to take the job.

Robbins ended all of that talk with what he told The Arizona Republic.

"The Ohio State University is great university, but they are not going to get Coach Miller," Robbins said to the newspaper. "They will have to come over me to get him, as the saying goes, over my dead body."

Miller recently signed a contract extension through the 2022 season and will make almost $3 million per season

In eight seasons at Arizona, Miller has a 220–66 record, with four regular season Pac–12 titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.

Robbins called Miller "a great mentor, teaching his players the lessons of life. Even those who are going to be stars in the NBA, they are going to have to have a life after basketball."

"I just think he is a quality guy," Robbins added. "I will do everything in my power to try to convince him to stay."

Arizona is expected to have one of the top teams in the nation next season with Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins and Dusan Ristic back in the fold.