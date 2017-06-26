College Basketball

Man takes joyride through Mizzou Arena, causes $100,000 in damages

0:38 | College Basketball
Man breaks into Mizzou Arena, causes $100,000 in damages

Quickly

  • A man caused an estimated $100,000 in damages after breaking into Mizzou Arena in his car.
Tanner Walters
2 hours ago

A former University of Missouri athletics employee is facing potential charges for breaking into Mizzou Arena in his Volkswagen Passat early Sunday morning, according to ABC 17 News

The man made it all the way onto the court and back outside the arena, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damages.

Police say Nathaniel Conant—the 23-year-old suspect—drove a vehicle through a closed gate on the south side of the arena and then through a closed garage door to the dock area. The driver struck multiple golf carts and journeyed onto Norm Stewart Court. After leaving the building the way he came, the driver broke through a closed press gate as his final act. Police were notified of the damage three hours later.

Conant, who graduated from Mizzou in December 2016, turned himself in to university police Sunday afternoon after investigators contacted him as a suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage, and has already posted bond totaling $10,500.

In March, the former student was hired as an events assistant within the school athletics department for the SEC Network. He is no longer employed as of Monday, according to a university spokesperson.

The Mizzou men's basketball team didn't let the weekend antics disrupt its schedule. The Tigers were practicing on the skid-marked court Monday afternoon.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters