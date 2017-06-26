A former University of Missouri athletics employee is facing potential charges for breaking into Mizzou Arena in his Volkswagen Passat early Sunday morning, according to ABC 17 News.

The man made it all the way onto the court and back outside the arena, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damages.

Police say Nathaniel Conant—the 23-year-old suspect—drove a vehicle through a closed gate on the south side of the arena and then through a closed garage door to the dock area. The driver struck multiple golf carts and journeyed onto Norm Stewart Court. After leaving the building the way he came, the driver broke through a closed press gate as his final act. Police were notified of the damage three hours later.

If you ever wanted to know what Mizzou Arena press gate looked like after a Passat drives through it ... pic.twitter.com/GfxQYNBSOl — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 26, 2017

Conant, who graduated from Mizzou in December 2016, turned himself in to university police Sunday afternoon after investigators contacted him as a suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage, and has already posted bond totaling $10,500.

In March, the former student was hired as an events assistant within the school athletics department for the SEC Network. He is no longer employed as of Monday, according to a university spokesperson.

Here are @columbiatribune pics of damage at Mizzou Arena. Mostly smashed gates, few dinged up golf carts inside, one skid mark on the court. pic.twitter.com/ph4o54IQhm — Tim Tai (@nonorganical) June 26, 2017

The Mizzou men's basketball team didn't let the weekend antics disrupt its schedule. The Tigers were practicing on the skid-marked court Monday afternoon.