College Basketball

Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling sentenced to one year in jail for gun charge

icon
Associated Press
29 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling is expected to serve jail time after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police charges.

Appling's plea was accepted Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say it includes a sentence agreement of five years' probation with the first year being served in the Wayne County Jail. The agreement does not include early release. Sentencing will be held Aug. 3.

The 24-year-old Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. Gun charges also are pending in two other cases in Dearborn and Detroit.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters