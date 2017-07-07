College Basketball

Report: Bob Knight accused of groping women at spy agency

Dan Gartland
40 minutes ago

Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight is accused of groping four women during a speaking engagement at a U.S. spy agency, The Washington Post reports

Knight was invited to give a speech at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) on July 10, 2015, and is accused of touching the women inappropriately before and after the speech. The FBI and U.S. Army launched criminal investigations in response. 

From the Post:

The women accused Knight of a range of boorish behavior: from touching them on the shoulder while commenting on the attractiveness of their legs, to hugging them too tightly around the chest, to hitting them on the buttocks, according to documents compiled by investigators and Washington Post interviews with three of the women.

One of the women told the Post that Knight “suddenly put his arm around her shoulders and groped her on the buttocks.” Another said Knight “greeted her with a smack on the buttocks” when she got to the front of the autograph line. 

Knight was interviewed by the FBI last July and federal prosecutors declined to press charges.

Knight’s lawyer and his wife denied the allegations in response to the Post. The coach himself did not respond. 

The Post also reports that some NGA employees had complained that Knight was invited in the first place, upset with his history of on-court outbursts and views on women. In 1988, he said during a TV interview, “I think that if rape is inevitable, relax and enjoy it.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters