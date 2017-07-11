College Basketball

NCAA rules 5-star Texas signee Mohamed Bamba is eligible to play

0:53 | College Basketball
Brother of Texas signee Bamba alleges recruiting violations
Dan Gartland
24 minutes ago

Mohamed Bamba will be able to play for Texas this season, the NCAA announced Tuesday

Bamba’s brother, Ibrahim Johnson, alleged in a Facebook Live video late last month that Bamba had taken cash and other extra benefits from financial adviser Greer Love. 

“He’s not going to play this year in the NCAA because I already reported him to the NCAA and I’m already going to meet with the NCAA,” Johnson said in the video. “He’s not going to play this year. I’m not going to lie to you. I exposed that kid.”

The NCAA determined that Love does not meet the organization’s definition of an agent because his relationship with Bamba is not predicated on Bamba being an athlete. Love and Bamba met as part of an after school mentoring program when Bamba was in fourth grade. 

“After evaluating all available information, the NCAA determined the assistance Greer Love provides to Mohamed Bamba does not violate rules,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Bamba remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.”

Bamba, a 7-foot center from New York City, is a consensus top-three player in the class of 2017. 

