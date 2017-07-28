Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky’s prized freshman recruit, has left campus and may not return to the team, according to multiple reports.

It’s unclear whether Robinson will leave at this stage, but he will require a release from the team should he choose to transfer. Scout’s Evan Daniels reports Robinson cleaned out his dorm room on Thursday after attending summer school and practicing with the team over the summer.

Robinson’s lead recruiter was Shammond Williams, who is his godfather and has since resigned from his job as an assistant under Rick Stansbury. Stansbury signing Robinson, a McDonald’s All-American and the highest-ranked recruit in program history, was considered an improbable coup in the first place.

If Robinson chooses to transfer, he would likely have to sit out an entire season. He could also opt to turn pro and play overseas for a year before becoming draft-eligible. He is a potential first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft.