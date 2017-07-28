College Basketball

Report: Elite recruit Mitchell Robinson leaves Western Kentucky campus

1:32 | NBA
Five great NBA Draft fashion decisions
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Mitchell Robinson, Western Kentucky’s prized freshman recruit, has left campus and may not return to the team, according to multiple reports.

It’s unclear whether Robinson will leave at this stage, but he will require a release from the team should he choose to transfer. Scout’s Evan Daniels reports Robinson cleaned out his dorm room on Thursday after attending summer school and practicing with the team over the summer.

Robinson’s lead recruiter was Shammond Williams, who is his godfather and has since resigned from his job as an assistant under Rick Stansbury. Stansbury signing Robinson, a McDonald’s All-American and the highest-ranked recruit in program history, was considered an improbable coup in the first place.

If Robinson chooses to transfer, he would likely have to sit out an entire season. He could also opt to turn pro and play overseas for a year before becoming draft-eligible. He is a potential first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters