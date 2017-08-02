These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Western Kentucky freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted his release from the program, allowing him to transfer, the school announced.

Robinson, who was a top-10 recruit, left campus just weekns into the summer school session, and was suspended indefinitely on Monday.

"WKU freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted his release to transfer from the Hilltopper program," Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury said in a statement. "After discussing Mitchell's future with him Monday evening, we agreed that it would be best for both sides to allow him to move in a different direction. As I've said before, Mitchell is a great kid, and we wish him well going forward."

Robinson's status for the upcoming season is in the air as NCAA rules state that any transfer must sit out for a season, even though he attended summer classes.

A potential lottery pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Robinson most likely will need a waiver from the NCAA this play this season.