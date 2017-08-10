Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo knee replacement surgery, and Duke's scheduled trip to the Dominican Republic will be cancelled as a result, the school announced Thursday.

The Blue Devils were set to play a pair of exhibition matches—one on Aug. 20 and one on Aug. 23— against the Dominican Republic national team.

“While it’s disappointing that we aren’t able to make the Dominican Republic trip, this is a positive development for both our team and myself because it will allow us to be at full strength for the start of practice this fall,” Krzyzewski said in a press release. “After three consecutive days of working with the team, it became clear that the condition of my knee wouldn’t be sustainable through next season. The best course of action is to correct the problem now rather than later, when our team would be more profoundly impacted.”

Krzyzewski missed seven games last season for back surgery. Duke won the ACC tournament last season but lost to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Duke opens its season against Elon on Nov. 10.