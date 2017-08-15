Marquette University and the Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of a new contract that will allow them to share a new arena through the 2024-25 season.

The Bucks' new $524 million arena, which is funded by $250 in public money, is slated to open in the fall of 2018. The partnership is no surprise as the Golden Eagles have shared a home with the Bucks for 29 seasons at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The upcoming 2017-18 season will be the last at the Bradley Center.

"The construction of the new arena has generated a tremendous amount of excitement within our program and we are thrilled by today's announcement," head basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a statement. "Both our current and future players, along with our fans, are going to be able to enjoy games in one of the finest arenas around. Our partnership with the Bucks is a huge win for Marquette basketball and we can't wait until the first game."

The terms and financials of the deal were not made public.

The new home of the Bucks will also have an entertainment district that will have venues for concerts, family shows, boxing matches, MMA events and much more.