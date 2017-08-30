College Basketball

National Championship-Winning Villanova Coach Rollie Massimino Dead at 82

Dan Gartland
40 minutes ago

Longtime Villanova head coach Rollie Massimino has died, Keiser University announced Wednesday. He was 82.

Massimino coached the Wildcats from 1973 to 1992, followed by stints at UNLV and Cleveland State. He spent the last 11 seasons coaching at Keiser (formerly known as Northwood University), a NAIA school in Florida, and led the team to a 23–9 record last season. 

Massimino is best known for leading Villanova to the 1985 national championship as a No. 8 seed. The Wildcats were an eight-point underdog in the final against top-seeded Georgetown and won 66–64, becoming the second-biggest underdog to win a title game. 

From the Vault: The Perfect Game

A Florida CBS affiliate reported Tuesday that Massimino had entered hospice care. Kentucky coach John Calipari said Tuesday afternoon that Massimino was in need of prayers

“As our campus community deeply mourns the loss of Coach Massimino, we extend our warmest thoughts and condolences to his wife Mary Jane and the entire Massimino family,” Keiser said in a statement. “We are so truly honored to have shared this time with him and take some degree of comfort in knowing the positive impact he has had on college students for the last four decades remains immeasurable.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters