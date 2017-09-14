It is a revelation almost as surprising as LeBron James being named Sports Illustrated’s No. 1 player in the NBA for the fifth consecutive season: When it comes to college basketball programs that produce top-100 talent, Kentucky laps the field.

Nine of the 100 players that made this year’s rankings were once Wildcats, led by four top-25 picks in Anthony Davis (No. 8), John Wall (No. 13), Karl-Anthony Towns (No. 14) and DeMarcus Cousins (No. 23). Removing the 20 players on the list that entered the NBA straight out of high school or through an international league, a stunning 11.25% of the members of the Top 100 who played college ball at all played for John Calipari in Lexington. And Calipari’s catch-and-release recruiting methods have propelled several additional five-stars to productive professional careers: Enes Kanter (who was never granted NCAA eligibility while at Kentucky) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist both landed on this year’s Top 100 Snubs list. (Another Kentucky snub, Rajon Rondo, played under Tubby Smith.)

There aren’t many surprises among the schools at the top of the list after Kentucky. Texas (Kevin Durant) and UCLA (Russell Westbrook) both landed alums above Davis in this year’s top 10, and a handful of the sport’s other traditional powers check in right behind them with three representatives.

Think your school should have landed more players on the list? Read defense of this year’s complete Top 100 from The Crossover’s Ben Golliver and Rob Mahoney here and explore the full breakdown of college representation below.

SI's Top 100 players by college

Kentucky: 9

Texas: 5

UCLA: 4

Wake Forest: 3

USC: 3

North Carolina: 3

Marquette: 3

Kansas: 3

Indiana: 3

Duke: 3

Texas A&M: 2

Stanford: 2

Ohio State: 2

Michigan State: 2

Georgetown: 2

Florida: 2

Connecticut: 2

Weber State: 1

Washington State: 1

Washington: 1

Villanova: 1

Tennessee State: 1

Tennessee: 1

Syracuse: 1

San Diego State: 1

Saint Mary’s: 1

Pittsburgh: 1

Oklahoma: 1

Marshall: 1

Louisiana-Lafayette: 1

Louisiana Tech: 1

Lehigh: 1

IUPUI: 1

Georgia Tech: 1

Georgia: 1

Fresno State: 1

DePaul: 1

Davidson: 1

California: 1

Butler: 1

Boston College: 1

Arkansas: 1

Arizona State: 1

Arizona: 1

International: 17

High school: 3