Referee Sues Kentucky Sports Radio Over Fans' Threats

Refere John Higgins, who says he received death threats after working Kentucky's 75-73 loss to North Carolina in last year's Elite Eight, is suing Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) for infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, tortious interference with a business relationship and civil conspiracy.

The full suit, which was reported by The Athletic's Dana O'Neil and can be read on their website, outlines the role the two owners of KSR, Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, had in what they allege was a concerted effort to intimidate Higgins and his wife and to hurt Higgins' roofing business.

According to the suit, Jones spelled out the website for Higgins' company, rooferees.com, on his radio show the day after the game, and KSR posted multiple stories to its website criticizing Higgins' performance. Franklin posted an article titled "No More John Higgins please."

Higgins' business then received a slew of negative reviews, and Higgins and his wife say they received over 800 threatening voice messages on the company phone and more than 30 on their personal line. The suit claims Higgins' home number was posted on KSR's website, and that KSR reposted the negative reviews of Higgins' business. The site claims that Higgins' company was the top-rated roofing business in Nebraska prior to the game, but soon after the influx of negative reviews, the company was the worst-rated.

Among the reviews cited in the suit is one that claims Higgins "pooped" on a roof and hit on a man's 13-year-old son.

Higgins and his wife are seeking $75,000 in damages, but an exact determination of the award is to be decided at trial.

Jones tweeted a response to the lawsuit, calling it frivolous and stating it lacks legal merit.

The Higgins lawsuit against KSR is frivolous and without any legal merit whatsoever. We will defend it and expect a favorable result quickly — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 3, 2017

In the Elite Eight game, which North Carolina won on a buzzer-beater from Luke Maye, Kentucky was called for 19 fouls while North Carolina was called for 18.