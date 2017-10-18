Five-Star Recruit Emmitt Williams Charged With Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment

Orange County Incarcerations

Emmitt Williams was booked on felony sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

By Chris Chavez
October 18, 2017

Five-star basketball recruit Emmitt Williams has been charged with felony sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to the Orange County jail records.

Williams is a 6'8", 200-pound senior at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Florida and a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He had offers from Baylor, Duke, Kansas, Florida, Louisville, LSU, Texas A&M and others. He was scheduled to visit Florida this weekend.

He is ranked No. 21st in the class of 2018, according to 247 Sports.

He was arrested and booked at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

College Basketball

