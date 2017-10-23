UNC senior point guard Joel Berry II could miss four weeks due to a broken bone in his right hand, the team announced.

Last season, he averaged 14.7 points and 3.6 assists per game. He won Most Outstanding Player honors at the 2017 Final Four before UNC won its sixth championship in school history.

UNC will open the season on November 10 against Northern Iowa. He could return for the Tarheel's PK80 tournament in Portland, Ore., in late November.

Sophomore Seventh Woods and freshman Jalek Felton could see an increase in playing time in Berry's absence.