UConn may have to begin the season without its leading scorer from last season. Jalen Adams, a junior who led the Huskies with 14.4 points per game last season, was charged with "evading responsibility" Wednesday night after he crashed a motorized scooter on campus and fled the scene, according to New Haven Register.

Adams was released on $500 bond and will have to explain why he was racing a scooter and why he left the scene in court Rockville Superior Court on Nov. 21.

He was suspended from practice on Thursday for conduct detrimental to the team, per the Register, and his status for UConn's season-opener against Colgate on Friday night is unknown.

Let this serve as a lesson: don't leave the scene after crashing a scooter.