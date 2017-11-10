ESPN's No. 1 high school prospect R.J. Barrett will attend and play basketball for Duke for the 2018-19 season, he announced Friday.

Barrett was the unanimous number one recruit from all scouting websites for the class of 2019 but decided to reclassify to the class of 2018, where he reclaimed the top spot after Marvin Bagley III reclassified to the class of 2017.

Barrett, who played for Montverde Academy in Florida, earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2016 Jordan Brand Classic International game after tallying 22 points and eight assists.

Duke was among three finalists for Barrett, who chose between Kentucky, the Blue Devils and Oregon. This past summer, the 17-year-old led Canada to the U-19 FIBA World Cup gold medal in Egypt for the first time in the nation's history. The 6'7" wing defeated Team USA, coached by John Calipari, going for 38 points in the semi-final game.

In the 2016 FIBA U-17 World Championships in Spain, Barrett averaged 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Besides the final three schools, Barrett received offers from Arizona, Michigan, Kansas and Indiana, among others.