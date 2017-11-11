After three UCLA players were arrested for shoplifting while in China, Bruins great Bill Walton offered an apology as the UCLA–Georgia Tech finally tipped off in Shanghai, China.

Walton was doing color commentary for ESPN, when he apologized on "behalf of the human race" for the incident.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team's hotel in Hangzhou. The trio was released on bail and returned to the hotel.

Bill Walton apologizes in behalf of " the entire human race" for LiAngelo Ball and his teammates stealing sunglasses in China pic.twitter.com/O7VluvbRsU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 11, 2017

“I am sad, disappointed and embarrassed. This is a very big deal,” Walton said. “The noble purpose here has been stained. Our host, Alibaba China, the people, they have been better than perfect in everything. They’ve done everything right to make this all work. Now members of our family have displayed an appalling lack of honor, a lack of respect, a lack of decency by doing something in someone else’s home that they would never do in their own. And I want to apologize right now on behalf of the human race for this travesty.”

UCLA will reportedly fly home without the players who might remain there for another week or two.