Bill Walton On UCLA China Shoplifting Incident: 'The Noble Purpose Here Has Been Stained'

After three UCLA players were arrested for shoplifting while in China, Bruins great Bill Walton offered an apology as the UCLA–Georgia Tech finally tipped off in Shanghai, China.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 11, 2017

After three UCLA players were arrested for shoplifting while in China, Bruins great Bill Walton offered an apology as the UCLA–Georgia Tech finally tipped off in Shanghai, China.

Walton was doing color commentary for ESPN, when he apologized on "behalf of the human race" for the incident. 

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team's hotel in Hangzhou. The trio was released on bail and returned to the hotel. 

“I am sad, disappointed and embarrassed. This is a very big deal,” Walton said. “The noble purpose here has been stained. Our host, Alibaba China, the people, they have been better than perfect in everything. They’ve done everything right to make this all work. Now members of our family have displayed an appalling lack of honor, a lack of respect, a lack of decency by doing something in someone else’s home that they would never do in their own. And I want to apologize right now on behalf of the human race for this travesty.”

UCLA will reportedly fly home without the players who might remain there for another week or two.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters