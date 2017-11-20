LaVar Ball will sit down with Chris Cuomo for an interview on CNN Tonight to discuss his war of words with President Donald Trump.

"What was in this for him?" Cumo teased on New Day. "Was this really about his son? Did he just make a good choice in baiting the president and winning? Let's get his take. He's going to join us tonight on CNN Tonight."

Real News: LaVar Ball will be on CNN tonight to talk about his feud with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/likcqfkxHR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 20, 2017

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted about LaVar Ball after the father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball downplayed the president's role in helping release the three players from Chinese detention for shoplifting.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal," Trump tweeted. "I should have left them in jail!"

The tweets came after Ball responded "Who?" when asked about Trump's role in helping return the players to the United States. He added "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in China after stealing from a Louis Vuitton store while the team was in China to play against Georgia Tech. Trump says that he discussed the players' status and mistake with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted wondering whether the three players would thank him. At a press conference on UCLA's campus, the three players accepted responsibility for their actions, apologized and thanked President Trump.

The three players have been suspended from the team indefinitely.