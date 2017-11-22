On Wednesday, center Simi Shittu became the second five-star recruit in just over a week to commit to Vanderbilt, announcing his verbal commitment in a video on The Players' Tribune.

Shittu thanks his brother, his friends, his old coaches and his parents in the video before making his announcement.

Shittu joins five-star Darius Garland who committed to the Commodores last week. Garland is rated third among class of 2018 point guards. Garland averaged 16.4 points and 4.3 assists over 22 games in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League this year and has been named Mr. Basketball Tennessee the past two years.

Shittu has averaged 20.1 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game in 16 games in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League this year.

According to 247sports.com, North Carolina was the only other probable school next to Vanderbilt.

The Commodores' 2018 recruiting class is now at three with Shittu's and Garland's decisions. Four-star Porter Gaud (S.C.) School small forward Aaron Nesmith signed with the Commodores two weeks ago. The school's 2017 class did not include any top-100 prospects.