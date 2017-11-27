AP Top 25: Duke is Unanimous No. 1; Arizona Drops Out

Duke is a unanimous No. 1 in AP Poll; Arizona drops out after three losses

By Scooby Axson
November 27, 2017

Duke remained at No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, while Arizona dropped out after three straight losses.

Kansas is No. 2, followed by Michigan State, and Villanova. Notre Dame is No. 5, up eight spots after winning the Maui Invitational.

Arizona, which was ranked second last week, dropped out of the poll completely. They are the first team to drop out of the poll being that high the previous week since Louisville 31 years ago.

Florida, Kentucky, Wichita State, which lost the Maui final to Notre Dame is No. 8, with Texas A&M and Miami (FLA) rounding out the Top 10.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Duke
2. Kansas
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
5. Notre Dame
6. Florida
7. Kentucky
8. Wichita State
9. Texas A&M
10. Miami (FL)
11. Cincinnati
12. Minnesota
13. North Carolina
14. USC
15. Gonzaga
16. Baylor
17. Louisville
18. Virginia
19. West Virginia
20. Arizona State
21. Xavier
22. Texas Tech
23. TCU
24. Alabama
25. Creighton

