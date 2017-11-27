Duke remained at No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, while Arizona dropped out after three straight losses.

Kansas is No. 2, followed by Michigan State, and Villanova. Notre Dame is No. 5, up eight spots after winning the Maui Invitational.

Arizona, which was ranked second last week, dropped out of the poll completely. They are the first team to drop out of the poll being that high the previous week since Louisville 31 years ago.

Florida, Kentucky, Wichita State, which lost the Maui final to Notre Dame is No. 8, with Texas A&M and Miami (FLA) rounding out the Top 10.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Michigan State

4. Villanova

5. Notre Dame

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Wichita State

9. Texas A&M

10. Miami (FL)

11. Cincinnati

12. Minnesota

13. North Carolina

14. USC

15. Gonzaga

16. Baylor

17. Louisville

18. Virginia

19. West Virginia

20. Arizona State

21. Xavier

22. Texas Tech

23. TCU

24. Alabama

25. Creighton