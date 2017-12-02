NC State-SC State Game Delayed After Player Taken to Hospital

Saturday's game between NC State and South Carolina State was delayed due to a medical emergency on the South Carolina State bench with 13:08 left in the first half.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 02, 2017

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that the player is senior guard Tyvoris Solomon. 

Play was delayed about 40 minutes as emergency responders performed CPR on Solomon. He was conscious and stabilized as he was taken out of the arena. 

SC State staffers reached Solomon as the Wolfpack took the ball up the court, and play was stopped soon after when NC State's Markell Johnson went down with an injury, though attention quickly shifted to the SC State bench.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts headed over the South Carolina State bench, putting his arm around a coach.

South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin accompanied the player to the hospital. 

SC State players voted to continue playing after they headed to the locker room while Solomon was attended to.

Players received a standing ovation when they returned to the court. Players and coaches also shook hands before they resumed play.

