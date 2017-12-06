UCLA Cancels Game vs. Montana Amid California Wildfires

Mark Ralston/Getty Images

UCLA's football practice and the Rams' practice have also been canceled. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 06, 2017

UCLA has canceled its home game against Montana that was scheduled for Wednesday night due to concerns over wildfires burning near the university's Westwood campus. 

A number of wildfires have been roaring across Southern California in the last few days, and a new fire near the Getty Center art museum started early Wednesday morning. That fire is in close proximity to UCLA's campus. The university has canceled remaining classes for the day as well as the football team's practice, and all other teams' workouts and/or practices scheduled for the day have been canceled. 

The NFL's Los Angeles Rams also canceled practice Wednesday due to the wildfires' effect on air quality.

Instead of the team's usual 90-minute full practice, the Rams held a walk-through, reports the Orange County Register. 

Los Angeles plays Philadelphia on Sunday at the Coliseum. 

More College Basketball

