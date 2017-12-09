Watch: Boston College Fans Storm Court After Beating No.1 Duke

Fans stormed the court after Boston College beat No. 1 Duke 89–84 on Saturday.

By Associated Press
December 09, 2017

Fans stormed the court after Boston College beat No. 1 Duke 89–84 on Saturday.

The Eagles' Ky Bowman finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to send the Blue Devils to their first loss of the season.

Jordan Chatman scored 22 for BC (7-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), hitting four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds. The Eagles have won three straight games against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 for Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC).

Duke erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and led 79-75 with 3:30 to play. But Boston College scored 12 of the next 14 points, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Robinson.

