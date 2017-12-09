Fans stormed the court after Boston College beat No. 1 Duke 89–84 on Saturday.

The Eagles' Ky Bowman finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to send the Blue Devils to their first loss of the season.

There's court storming



and then there's COURT STORMING pic.twitter.com/uBMHuPBIF1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2017

Jordan Chatman scored 22 for BC (7-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), hitting four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds. The Eagles have won three straight games against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 for Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC).

Duke erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and led 79-75 with 3:30 to play. But Boston College scored 12 of the next 14 points, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Robinson.