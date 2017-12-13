Michigan's Moritz Wagner Leaves Game vs. Texas With Ankle Injury

Wagner twisted his ankle in the second half of Michigan's 59-52 win over Texas on Tuesday night. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 13, 2017

Michigan center Moritz Wagner left his team's 59-52 victory over Texas on Tuesday night with a right ankle injury. 

Wagner twisted his ankle after he stepped onto a Texas defender's foot on a drive to the basket with just under eight minutes remaining. Michigan led 50-36 at the time of the injury, and Texas took advantage of his absence to narrow the deficit down the stretch.

Wagner was helped off the court and went to the locker room but returned to see the last three minutes of Michigan's victory.

Wagner, a 6'11'' junior from Germany, leads Michigan on the season with averages of 18.1 points and 8.0 rebounds. SI.com's Jeremy Woo lists Wagner as the 57th best prospect for the 2018 NBA draft.  

