UCLA Suspends Cody Riley, Jalen Hill For Rest of Season

On Friday, UCLA extended the suspensions of freshman Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 22, 2017

On Friday, UCLA extended the suspensions of freshman Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, the school announced per several outlets, including ESPN. 

Riley, Hill and LiAngelo Ball were suspended indefinitely following a shoplifting accusation in Hangzhou, China. The trio did not play in the Bruins' game against Georgia Tech and remained in the team's hotel. 

"Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts," UCLA coach Steve Alford said in a statement. "I've told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct. Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward."

Ball chose to leave the Bruins in early December and sign a contract, along with younger brother LaMelo Ball, with the Lithuanian club BC Prienai. 

The incident caused a major stir with President Donald Trump getting involved. Trump was on his own trip to China and says that he mentioned their case with President Xi Jinping of China. The players were released on bail on Nov. 8 but remained in the hotel until they boarded a flight to Los Angeles.

The three addressed the media upon their return to the U.S., thanking Trump after he tweeted wondering whether the players would thank him for his help. However, LiAngelo's father, LaVar Ball, and Trump got into a feud.

Riley was the No. 47 recruit and Hill the No. 64 recruit, according to 247Sports

UCLA is 8–3 this season and will face Kentucky on Saturday.

 

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters