UCLA Suspends Cody Riley, Jalen Hill For Rest of Season

On Friday, UCLA extended the suspensions of freshman Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, the school announced per several outlets, including ESPN.

Riley, Hill and LiAngelo Ball were suspended indefinitely following a shoplifting accusation in Hangzhou, China. The trio did not play in the Bruins' game against Georgia Tech and remained in the team's hotel.

"Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts," UCLA coach Steve Alford said in a statement. "I've told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct. Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward."

Ball chose to leave the Bruins in early December and sign a contract, along with younger brother LaMelo Ball, with the Lithuanian club BC Prienai.

The incident caused a major stir with President Donald Trump getting involved. Trump was on his own trip to China and says that he mentioned their case with President Xi Jinping of China. The players were released on bail on Nov. 8 but remained in the hotel until they boarded a flight to Los Angeles.

The three addressed the media upon their return to the U.S., thanking Trump after he tweeted wondering whether the players would thank him for his help. However, LiAngelo's father, LaVar Ball, and Trump got into a feud.

Riley was the No. 47 recruit and Hill the No. 64 recruit, according to 247Sports.

UCLA is 8–3 this season and will face Kentucky on Saturday.