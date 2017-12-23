Lawyers for Men Charged in NCAA Scandal Ask For Charges to Be Dropped

Lawyers for James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins asked a District Court judge to drop charges against them.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 23, 2017

Lawyers for three men charged in connection with the NCAA recruiting scandal have asked a U.S. District Court judge to drop the charges against them, reports ESPN's Mark Schlabach

The three men are James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins. Gatto was Adidas' global sports marketing director for basketball, Code was an official associated with Adidas, and Dawkins was an agent for ASM Sports. All three men were arrested on Sept. 26 after an FBI investigation revealed bribery, wire fraud and and mass corruption across college basketball recruiting. 

Specifically, Gatto, Code and Dawkins and accused of participating in a scheme in which they bribed high school recruits to commit to Adidas schools and then sign with the sportswear company upon turning professional. 

College Basketball
What We Know About Each School Implicated in the FBI’s College Basketball Investigation

The three accused men's lawyers sent a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, and in the letter they argue that the men's actions did not violate federal law, even if they did violate NCAA regulations. The crux of this claim is the notion that the men did not committ wire fraud because they did not defraud victims, but actually benefited them. 

"The payments purportedly made by Defendants were not themselves unlawful," the letter says, per Schlabach. "It is not against the law to offer a financial incentive to a family to persuade them to send their son or daughter to a particular college. Such payments might, however, violate the rules of the NCAA. After expending enormous resources, the Government has strained to find any legal theory -- ultimately resorting to one that was directly rejected by a Federal Court of Appeals -- in order to transform NCAA rule violations into a conspiracy to commit federal wire fraud."

The scandal has implicated some of the country's biggest program's—including Arizona, USC and Louisville—and led to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters