Villanova remained No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday.
The Wildcats got 63 of the 65 first-place votes to strengthen their lead at the top.
Virginia (15-1, 4-0 ACC) moved up a spot to No. 2, and are followed by Purdue, Oklahoma, who climbed five spots to No. 4 and Duke.
Other teams making big gains include No. 15 North Carolina and No. 17 Auburn, who each moved up five spots.
Ohio State and Michigan both moved into the poll for the first time this season, while Creighton and Florida fell out of the Top 25.
Here is the rest of the Top 25:
1. Villanova
2. Virginia
3. Purdue
4. Oklahoma
5. Duke
6. West Virginia
7. Wichita State
8. Texas Tech
9. Michigan State
10. Kansas
11. Xavier
12. Cincinnati
13. Gonzaga
14. Arizona
15. Gonzaga
16. North Carolina
17. Arizona State
18. Kentucky
19. Seton Hall
20. Clemson
21. Tennessee
22. Ohio State
23. Michigan
24. TCU
25. Miami (FL)