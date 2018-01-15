Villanova remained No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday.

The Wildcats got 63 of the 65 first-place votes to strengthen their lead at the top.

Virginia (15-1, 4-0 ACC) moved up a spot to No. 2, and are followed by Purdue, Oklahoma, who climbed five spots to No. 4 and Duke.

Other teams making big gains include No. 15 North Carolina and No. 17 Auburn, who each moved up five spots.

Ohio State and Michigan both moved into the poll for the first time this season, while Creighton and Florida fell out of the Top 25.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Villanova

2. Virginia

3. Purdue

4. Oklahoma

5. Duke

6. West Virginia

7. Wichita State

8. Texas Tech

9. Michigan State

10. Kansas

11. Xavier

12. Cincinnati

13. Gonzaga

14. Arizona

16. North Carolina

17. Arizona State

18. Kentucky

19. Seton Hall

20. Clemson

21. Tennessee

22. Ohio State

23. Michigan

24. TCU

25. Miami (FL)