Villanova, Virginia Remain at Top of AP Poll, While Kentucky Drops Out

Villanova maintained its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Kentucky slid out of the rankings for the first time in nearly four years.

By Associated Press
January 22, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Villanova maintained its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while another bunch of Wildcats found themselves sliding out of the rankings for the first time in nearly four years.

Kentucky slid out of Monday's latest poll from No. 18 after losses to South Carolina and Florida, snapping a 30-game home winning streak for the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference play. That dropped coach John Calipari's Wildcats out for the first time since March 2014 and snapped a 68-week stretch in the poll.

The top three of Villanova, Virginia and Purdue remained the same, with Villanova staying at No. 1 for the third straight week. Duke inched up a spot to No. 4, while Kansas jumped five spots to No. 5 after winning at West Virginia.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Villanova
2. Virginia
3. Purdue
4. Duke
5. Kansas
5. Michigan State
7. West Virginia
8. Xavier
9. Cincinnati
10. North Carolina
11. Arizona
12. Oklahoma
13. Ohio State
14. Texas Tech
15. Gonzaga
16. Saint Mary's
17. Wichita State
18. Clemson
19. Auburn
20. Florida
21. Arizona State
22. Tennessee
23. Nevada 
24. Rhode Island
25. Michigan

