Top four unchanged in AP Top 25 hoops poll

Villanova again topped the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats received 47 first-place votes from the media to remain in the top spot for the fourth straight week.

Virginia, Purdue and Duke remained in their spots from last week, while Michigan State jumped up one stop to No. 5.

Xavier is No. 6, followed by Kansas, Cincinnati, Arizona and Texas Tech.

Auburn is this week's biggest climber, jumping up eight spots to No. 11 after beating Missouri and Ole Miss last week.

Kentucky is back in the poll after dropping out for the first time in four years last week.

Here is the rest of the Top 25:

1. Villanova

2. Virginia

3. Purdue

4. Duke

5. Michigan State

6. Xavier

7. Kansas

8. Cincinnati

9. Arizona

10. Texas Tech

11. Auburn

12. Oklahoma

13. St. Mary's

14. Gonzaga

15. West Virginia

16. Wichita State

17. Ohio State

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Clemson

21. Kentucky

22. Rhode Island

23. Florida

24. Michigan

25. Arizona State