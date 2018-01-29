Top four unchanged in AP Top 25 hoops poll
Villanova again topped the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll.
The Wildcats received 47 first-place votes from the media to remain in the top spot for the fourth straight week.
Virginia, Purdue and Duke remained in their spots from last week, while Michigan State jumped up one stop to No. 5.
Xavier is No. 6, followed by Kansas, Cincinnati, Arizona and Texas Tech.
Auburn is this week's biggest climber, jumping up eight spots to No. 11 after beating Missouri and Ole Miss last week.
Kentucky is back in the poll after dropping out for the first time in four years last week.
Here is the rest of the Top 25:
1. Villanova
2. Virginia
3. Purdue
4. Duke
5. Michigan State
6. Xavier
7. Kansas
8. Cincinnati
9. Arizona
10. Texas Tech
11. Auburn
12. Oklahoma
13. St. Mary's
14. Gonzaga
15. West Virginia
16. Wichita State
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Clemson
21. Kentucky
22. Rhode Island
23. Florida
24. Michigan
25. Arizona State