Virginia is atop AP Top 25 for first time since 1982
Virginia is the No. 1 team in this week's Associated Press college basketball poll.
The top three teams in last week's poll all lost, but Virginia's overtime loss to Virginia Tech still vaulted the Cavaliers to the summit.
The Cavaliers are No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time since 1982, when they were led by Ralph Sampson.
Virginia also topped the preliminary NCAA Tournament rankings released last weekend, due to four wins against top-10 RPI teams.
Michigan State is up to No. 2, followed by previous No. 1 Villanova, Xavier and Cincinnati.
Purdue dropped to sixth after losing both its games last week. Texas Tech is 7th, following by Ohio State, Gonzaga, and Auburn.
Here is the rest of Top 25:
1. Virginia
2. Michigan State
3. Villanova
4. Xavier
5. Cincinnati
6. Purdue
7. Texas Tech
8. Ohio State
9. Gonzaga
10. Auburn
11. Clemson
12. Duke
13. Kansas
14. North Carolina
15. St. Mary's
16. Rhode Island
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Wichita State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas A&M
22. Michigan
23. Oklahoma
24. Nevada
25. Arizona State