Virginia is the No. 1 team in this week's Associated Press college basketball poll.

The top three teams in last week's poll all lost, but Virginia's overtime loss to Virginia Tech still vaulted the Cavaliers to the summit.

The Cavaliers are No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time since 1982, when they were led by Ralph Sampson.

Virginia also topped the preliminary NCAA Tournament rankings released last weekend, due to four wins against top-10 RPI teams.

Michigan State is up to No. 2, followed by previous No. 1 Villanova, Xavier and Cincinnati.

Purdue dropped to sixth after losing both its games last week. Texas Tech is 7th, following by Ohio State, Gonzaga, and Auburn.

Here is the rest of Top 25:

1. Virginia

2. Michigan State

3. Villanova

4. Xavier

5. Cincinnati

6. Purdue

7. Texas Tech

8. Ohio State

9. Gonzaga

10. Auburn

11. Clemson

12. Duke

13. Kansas

14. North Carolina

15. St. Mary's

16. Rhode Island

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Wichita State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas A&M

22. Michigan

23. Oklahoma

24. Nevada

25. Arizona State