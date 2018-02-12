Bucknell’s Kimbal Mackenzie hit a three from the corner as time expired to cap a ferocious comeback against Colgate.

The Bison trailed by 10 with under a minute to go and ended the game on a 14–3 run over the final 49 seconds to escape with a win.

During that span, the Raiders made three out of their four free throws but Bucknell was able to secure a key offensive rebound with 11 seconds to play, setting up Mackenzie’s game-winner.

With the win, Bucknell improved to 12–2 in the Patriot League, extending its lead over second-place Colgate.