Reggie Lynch announced Thursday that he has dropped his appeal in two sexual misconduct rulings and will accept his expulsion from the University of Minnesota.

Lynch, a senior who averaged 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in 16 games for the Gophers this season, was found responsible for two separate instances of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in April 2016.

The first allegation against Lynch dates to April 7, 2016, and he is accused of assaulting a woman at an off-campus location. Lynch is also accused of assaulting another woman at a campus dorm on April 28, 2016, three weeks after the first incident allegedly took place. Neither accuser notified police or the school in the immediate aftermath of the assault, but the EOAA launched investigations into both accusations in October. On Jan. 4, the EOAA notified both accusers that Lynch had been found responsible of sexual misconduct in both instances and recommended he be suspended from the university and banned from campus until Aug. 1, 2020. He was suspended from appearing in games by athletic director Mark Coyle on Jan. 5.

That was before a third allegation surfaced, this time regarding an incident that allegedly took place in May 2016. Lynch, who transferred to Minnesota from Illinois State following the 2014-15 season, was arrested after Kayla Bollingmo accused him of assaulting her in his dorm room. Police did not pursue the case due to a lack of evidence, and Lynch was found not to have violated the school's student conduct code.

Lynch maintains his innocence and said he is withdrawing his appeal of the findings because he does not feel he would receive a fair hearing through the university. He plans to turn professional—he is out of college eligibility—and seek to continue his basketball career.