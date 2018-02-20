Former University of Louisville basketball star Kevin Ware still believes his Cardinals team is the 2013 national champion after losing its appeal with the NCAA Appeals Committee on Wednesday.

"Still got this fatass ring which means my guys definitely won a chip, if I’m not mistaken of course," Ware tweeted.

Louisville became the first men's college basketball team to have a national title vacated by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. The university previously announced that 122 other wins were vacated due to a scandal that centered on the director of basketball operations providing players and recruits with escorts and prostitutes. The program also faces a fine, scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions.

The appeal was filed by Louisville arguing that the penalty was too severe.

"In its appeal, the university argued the vacation of records and financial penalty should be set aside because they are excessive," the NCAA report stated. "The university contended that the penalties were based on participation of student-athletes who were not culpable in the violations, received negligible benefits as a result, and for whom reinstatement would likely have been granted."

The 2013 NCAA Championship was Louisville's third national title in program history.