The John R. Wooden Award is the award bestowed upon the country's most outstanding men's college basketball player.

As the NCAA Division I Tournament quickly approaches, the list of 15 finalists was announced on Saturday.

The list includes four freshmen, two sophomores, four juniors and five seniors.

Last year's award was won by Kansas guard Frank Mason III.

The list can be found below:

Deandre Ayton (Arizona freshman)

Marvin Bagley III (Duke freshman)

Mo Bamba (Texas freshman)

Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State junior)

Trevon Bluiett (Xavier senior)

Mikal Bridgel (Villanova junior)

Miles Bridges (Michigan State sophomore)

Jalen Brunson (Villanova junior)

Jevon Carter (West Virginia senior)

Carsen Edwards (Purdue sophomore)

Keenan Evans (Texas Tech senior)

Devonte' Graham (Kansas senior)

Jock Landale (Saint Mary's senior)

Luke Maye (North Carolina junior)

Trae Young (Oklahoma freshman)