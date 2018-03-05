Virginia again is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving all 65 votes from a national panel.

The Cavaliers won the ACC regular season title and are in their fourth straight week at the top of the poll.

Villanova is second, followed by Xavier, Michigan State and Duke.

Gonzaga is sixth, while Michigan jumps up to No. 7 after winning the Big Ten title. Cincinnati, Kansas and Purdue round out the top 10.

Here is the Top 25:

1. Virginia

2. Villanova

3. Xavier

4. Michigan State

5. Duke

6. Gonzaga

7. Michigan

8. Cincinnati

9. Kansas

10. Purdue

11. Wichita State

12. North Carolina

13. Tennessee

14. Texas Tech

15. Arizona

16. Auburn

17. Ohio State

18. West Virginia

19. Clemson

20. Saint Mary's (Cal)

21. Houston

22. Nevada

23. Florida

24. Miami (FL)

25. Rhode Island