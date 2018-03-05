ACC regular season champ Virginia is a unanimous No. 1 in this week's AP Poll
Virginia again is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving all 65 votes from a national panel.
The Cavaliers won the ACC regular season title and are in their fourth straight week at the top of the poll.
Villanova is second, followed by Xavier, Michigan State and Duke.
Gonzaga is sixth, while Michigan jumps up to No. 7 after winning the Big Ten title. Cincinnati, Kansas and Purdue round out the top 10.
Here is the Top 25:
1. Virginia
2. Villanova
3. Xavier
4. Michigan State
5. Duke
6. Gonzaga
7. Michigan
8. Cincinnati
9. Kansas
10. Purdue
11. Wichita State
12. North Carolina
13. Tennessee
14. Texas Tech
15. Arizona
16. Auburn
17. Ohio State
18. West Virginia
19. Clemson
20. Saint Mary's (Cal)
21. Houston
22. Nevada
23. Florida
24. Miami (FL)
25. Rhode Island