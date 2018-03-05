The defending national champion North Carolina cut down the net last season, securing their sixth NCAA title.

The Tar Heels are looking to securing their third straight trip to the Final Four and their 21st overall.

This season, the 68 teams will be vying to make it to the Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Here are some notable schools with the most Final Four appearances:

North Carolina - 20

Kentucky, UCLA - 17

Duke - 16

Kansas - 14

Ohio State - 10

Michigan State - 9

Indiana, Louisville - 8

Arkansas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Syracuse - 6

Connecticut, Florida, Georgetown, Houston, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma - 5