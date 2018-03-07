The 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament kicked off Tuesday, March 6 and will run through Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Duke won last year's tournament, and fell to South Carolina in a loss no one saw coming.

Follow the tournament to see which teams can help their chances to keep playing.

You can live stream games on WatchESPN. All times listed below are ET.

How to watch

Tuesday, March 7 (First round)

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech | Noon | ESPN2/ACC Network

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pitt | 2 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPNU/ACC Network

Wednesday, March 8 (Second round)

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville | Noon | ESPN/ACC Network

No. 5 NC State vs. No. 12 Boston College | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. Winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. Winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN2/ACC Network

Thursday, March 9 (Quarterfinals)

Wednesday Noon Winner vs. No. 1 Virginia | Noon | ESPN/ACC Network

Wednesday 2 p.m. Winner vs. No. 4 Clemson | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Wednesday 7 p.m. Winner vs. No. 2 Duke | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Wednesday 9 p.m. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network

Friday, March 10 (Semifinals)

Thursday Afternoon Winners | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network

Thursday Evening Winners | 9 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network

Saturday, March 11 (Championship)

Friday Evening Winners | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ACC Network