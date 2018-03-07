The Big East Tournament gets underway Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, which plays host to the event for the 36th consecutive year.

It's been a solid year for the conference, as ESPN's latest Bracketology forecasts six teams from the conference making the Big Dance. Two bubble teams to keep an eye on are Providence and Marquette—the Friars are listed as one of the last four byes, while the Golden Eagles are one of the first four teams out.

Xavier enters the tournament as the top seed after winning the regular season, and they and number two seed Villanova are both projected to be number ones in the tournament.

Here's how to watch the tournament on television. All times are eastern, and all games can be streamed at Fox Sports Go. If you don't subscribe to Fox Sports Go, you can watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

First round - Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John's, 7 p.m. (FS1)

No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 DePaul, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 8 Georgetown/No.9 St. John's, Noon (FS1)

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette/No. 10 DePaul, 7 p.m. (FS1)

​No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals - Friday, March 9

Semifinal 1, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Championship - Saturday, March 10

Championship game, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)