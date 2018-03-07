The 2018 SEC tournament will take place in St. Louis and gets started on Wednesday, March 7. It will conclude on Sunday, March 11.

Auburn enters the tournament as the top seed after going 13-5 in conference play during the regular season. The Tigers are No. 16 in the country and needed a 94-84 win over Tennessee in order to claim the No. 1 seed because the Volunteers also went 13-5 in conference to earn the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Florida and Kentucky occupy the other spots in the top four, and all these teams will have double-byes and will not play until the quarterfinals.

Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU round out the top 10 of the conference, respectively, and they will all get their tournament started Thursday. On Wednesday, South Carolina and Ole Miss play for the right to take on Arkansas in the second round and Georgia and Vanderbilt will fight for a chance to take on Missouri.

Last year, Kentucky defeated Arkansas to win the tournament.

Below is a schedule of all the games.

How to Watch

Round 1: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 14 Ole Miss

Time: 9:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 1 ends

TV channel: SEC Network

Round 2: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Alabama

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Game 1 Winner

Time: 3:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 3 ends

TV channel: SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Game 2 Winner

Time: 9:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 5 ends

TV channel: SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 Winner

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 Winner

Time: 3:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 7 ends

TV channel: ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 Winner

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 Winner

Time: 9:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 9 ends

TV channel: SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday March 10

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

Time: 3:25 p.m. or about 25 minutes after Game 11 ends

TV channel: ESPN

Championship: Sunday, March 11

Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

All games can be streamed online through WatchESPN.