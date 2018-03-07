Figure out what dates, times and tv channels you need to know to catch the 2018 SEC Tournament.
The 2018 SEC tournament will take place in St. Louis and gets started on Wednesday, March 7. It will conclude on Sunday, March 11.
Auburn enters the tournament as the top seed after going 13-5 in conference play during the regular season. The Tigers are No. 16 in the country and needed a 94-84 win over Tennessee in order to claim the No. 1 seed because the Volunteers also went 13-5 in conference to earn the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Florida and Kentucky occupy the other spots in the top four, and all these teams will have double-byes and will not play until the quarterfinals.
Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU round out the top 10 of the conference, respectively, and they will all get their tournament started Thursday. On Wednesday, South Carolina and Ole Miss play for the right to take on Arkansas in the second round and Georgia and Vanderbilt will fight for a chance to take on Missouri.
Last year, Kentucky defeated Arkansas to win the tournament.
Below is a schedule of all the games.
How to Watch
Round 1: Wednesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
Time: 9:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 1 ends
TV channel: SEC Network
Round 2: Thursday, March 8
Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Alabama
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Game 1 Winner
Time: 3:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 3 ends
TV channel: SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Game 2 Winner
Time: 9:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 5 ends
TV channel: SEC Network
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 Winner
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 Winner
Time: 3:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 7 ends
TV channel: ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 Winner
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 Winner
Time: 9:25 p.m. ET or about 25 minutes after Game 9 ends
TV channel: SEC Network
Semifinals: Saturday March 10
Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
Time: 3:25 p.m. or about 25 minutes after Game 11 ends
TV channel: ESPN
Championship: Sunday, March 11
Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
All games can be streamed online through WatchESPN.