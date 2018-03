The NCAA Tournament Selection Show, better known as Selection Sunday, kicks off what is perhaps the most exciting two weeks in sports.

The program is an unveiling of the 68 teams that hope they make their way to the Final Four in San Antonio.

This year's Selection Sunday is on March 11, and will be televised during a two-hour show on TBS.

See how to watch below.

How to Watch

TV: TBS

Date: March 11, 2018

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: NCAA.com