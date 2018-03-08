WATCH: TCU Forces Overtime With Buzzer Beater vs. Kansas State

TCU's Desmond Bane picked the perfect time for his first field goal of the game. He drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime against Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Both teams were tied 30–30 at the end of the first half and then 59–59 at the end of regulation.

Before this shot, Bane had missed his first three shot attempts.

Watch the shot below:

TCU lost in overtime 66-64. Kansas State will play the winner of Oklahoma State vs. Kansas in the semifinals.

The championship game will be played on March 10.