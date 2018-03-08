What Should We Call This St. John’s-Xavier Incident?

Is it a scuffle? A dustup? A scrap?
Xavier easily handled St. John’s in the quarterfinal of the Big East tournament on Thursday, 88–60, in a game that I watched out of the corner of my eye.
I happened to glance at the screen after the final buzzer and notice that the two teams were going toe-to-toe. I got the office a bit excited by saying, “Oh! I think Xavier and St. John’s just had a fight.”
When I saw the full video of what actually happened I realized it wasn’t really that exciting.
Things got a little chippy between Xavier & St. John's after the #BEtourney game pic.twitter.com/bmfSrUdclj— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 8, 2018
But this led to an interesting discussion about the taxonomy of sports disputes, so I decided to rank the terms we use to describe these sorts of things in increasing order of severity.
• Confrontation
• Altercation
• Dust-up
• Scuffle
• Scrap
• Fight
• Fracas
• Donnybrook
• Brouhaha
• Brawl
• Melee
• Literal murder
So where does St. John’s and Xavier fall on this list?